Can Akani Simbine stop Fred Kerley and Co at the world champs?

Cape Town - Akani Simbine has been to four world athletics championships, and his best finish was a fourth place at the 2019 event in Doha, Qatar. He has come close to a medal at the Olympic Games as well, but he ended fifth at Rio 2016 and fourth at Tokyo 2021.

Now the 28-year-old is gearing up for another quest for a 100m podium spot at the 2022 world champs in Eugene, Oregon, US this weekend. Simbine will line up for the 100m heats tomorrow morning (3.50am SA time), alongside compatriots Gift Leotlela and Clarence Munyai, whose arrival in the US has been delayed by visa problems. Leotlela, Munyai and eight other SA athletes finally left Venice in Italy yesterday after getting a belated clearance, and won’t be in the best shape as they are likely to arrive at Hayward Field in Oregon on race day.

But Simbine has been in America for a while, with coach Werner Prinsloo sounding upbeat about a short training camp before travelling to the event. “We say goodbye to San Diego after a short training camp. Big thanks to Grossmont High for hosting us. Thank you @aashbgosh for everything. On our way to the big show... #2022loading #100m #sprints” – Prinsloo posted on his On Track Sprint Instagram page. Prinsloo will be hopeful that a change in approach to the 2022 season will yield the desired results for Simbine.

The South African champion normally goes full tilt in the local season, culminating in the national championships, and then he takes a short break before peaking for the international season and either the world champs or Olympics. But this year, Simbine delayed his start to just before the SA champs, and has been slowly building up to the worlds. He hasn’t run much in the Diamond League or other overseas races either, and has yet to post a sub-10-second time. His best in 2022 was a 10.02 in Stockholm on June 30, which places him in joint-31st position on the world list this year.

American Fred Kerley is the undoubted favourite, having set the world lead of 9.76 seconds at the same Hayward Field arena on June 24, and he was followed closely by compatriot Trayvon Bromell at the same US championships – which also served as the world champs trials – in 9.81 in the semi-finals. Kerley ran a 9.77 time in the final, with Marvin Bracy second in 9.85 and Bromell third in 9.88. So, Simbine faces an uphill battle just to make it to the final, let alone claim a medal. But perhaps his new strategy will pay off, although he will

have to probably post a time of 9.85 or better to be in with a chance. African record-holder and champion Ferdinand Omanyala will also be out to prove a point after his arrival in the US was delayed by visa problems, while Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs will be another contender. The men’s 100m semi-finals and final will happen early on Sunday morning (3am and 4.50am SA time respectively).

South Africa’s campaign in Oregon will begin tonight (8.45pm SA time) when the mixed 4x400m relay team will try to qualify for the final. Wayne Snyman will participate in the 20km walk final early tomorrow (12.10am SA time), while Dominique Scott will line up in the women’s 10 000m final tomorrow night (9.20pm SA time). Other finals this weekend with possible SA involvement are on Sunday with the men’s long jump (3.20am, with Ruswahl Samaai, Jovan van Vuuren and Cheswill Johnson) and the women’s shot put (3.25am SA time with Ischke Senekal).