CAPE TOWN – The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has, for the fourth consecutive year, been recognised by World Athletics as worthy recipients of their prestigious Gold Label Status.
Race Director Janet Welham said: “We are once again proud, honoured, and humbled to be the only World Athletics Gold Label Status marathon on the African continent, and one of only a select group of marathons in the world to have received this status.
This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our team, the beauty of our city, the unconditional support of our partners and the incredible spirit of Capetonians who engage with runners from all over the world.”
In order to achieve Gold Label Status, a full set of requirements need to be complied with, implemented and measured by World Athletics. They include commitment from the Country, the City (which needs to be a desirable destination), a race that is a world class event of the highest standards, a quota of international elite athletes and stringent anti-doping requirements.
Cape Town has been re-awarded Gold Label Status along with the most highly regarded Cities in the world including Paris, Sydney and Prague.
Olympian long-distance runner and race ambassador Elana van Zyl-Meyer says: “The aim of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has always been to be recognised as one of the top marathons in the world. Gold Label Status simply reinforces our commitment to constantly improve the race experience of all runners.