Cape Town Marathon awarded fourth Gold Label Status by World Athletics









The Cape Town Marathon has been recognised by World Athletics as worthy recipients of their prestigious Gold Label Status. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN – The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has, for the fourth consecutive year, been recognised by World Athletics as worthy recipients of their prestigious Gold Label Status. Race Director Janet Welham said: “We are once again proud, honoured, and humbled to be the only World Athletics Gold Label Status marathon on the African continent, and one of only a select group of marathons in the world to have received this status. This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our team, the beauty of our city, the unconditional support of our partners and the incredible spirit of Capetonians who engage with runners from all over the world.” In order to achieve Gold Label Status, a full set of requirements need to be complied with, implemented and measured by World Athletics. They include commitment from the Country, the City (which needs to be a desirable destination), a race that is a world class event of the highest standards, a quota of international elite athletes and stringent anti-doping requirements. Cape Town has been re-awarded Gold Label Status along with the most highly regarded Cities in the world including Paris, Sydney and Prague. Olympian long-distance runner and race ambassador Elana van Zyl-Meyer says: “The aim of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has always been to be recognised as one of the top marathons in the world. Gold Label Status simply reinforces our commitment to constantly improve the race experience of all runners.

Once again in 2020 we have the opportunity to bring the world’s top runners to Cape Town. But the celebration of running is about so much more than the elite field.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon offers far more than a world-class race; it provides the platform for sustainable and lasting change through our Run4Change Legacy Program. This program supports and raises awareness for sustainability, peace, health, development, charities and various communities, all runners, spectators, partners and friends now have the opportunity to really get involved and run for more than just themselves.”

Sydney Mbhele, Chief Executive of Sanlam Brand, adds: "Partnering with Africa’s one and only Gold Label Status marathon is something we are extremely proud of. It aligns with our values as an organisation because the marathon's status provides us with numerous opportunities to affect positive change."

City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Dan Plato says: “The City of Cape Town focuses on continuously putting improved measures in place to enable world class events as these translate into more benefits for the economy and job creation for our residents. The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’s growth over the years, attracting elite and international athletes, has been impressive and this Gold Label status is an indication of the race’s global appeal.”

Jakes Jacobs, President of Western Province Athletics, one of the event’s key partners, adds: “This accolade reinforces the fact that the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is one of the best races in the world, on par with many of the other prestigious marathons in the world. We are extremely proud to have a race of this level on home soil.”

The event will once again host a 5km and 10km Peace Run and a 22km and 12km Peace Trail Runs in addition to the flagship 42.2km standard marathon.

The races will take place on 17th and 18th October 2020. For more information visit, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon website www.capetownmarathon.com