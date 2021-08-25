Cape Town Marathon nominated as an Abbott World Marathon Majors Candidate

CAPE TOWN - The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is officially a confirmed Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) candidate - the first marathon in Africa to be nominated. “We have always believed that the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon could be Africa’s first Abbott World Marathon Major. Becoming a candidate race is a tremendous honour,” said Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman, Francois Pienaar.

“It acknowledges the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon as a global event that has consistently delivered a top-quality world-class race, and one that continuously innovates and creates world-first initiatives like the immersive audio experience during the 2020 virtual race. ALSO READ: Cape Town Marathon set to go ahead in October “Becoming an Abbott World Marathon Major would be like hosting a world championship event every single year, and achieving this status would be a tremendous boost for the city, country and continent.

MORE ON THIS Cape Town Marathon set to go ahead in October

"Africa is home to the best marathon runners in the world, and we hope they will get the opportunity to run an Abbott World Marathon Major on home turf in the coming years.” Headline sponsor Sanlam is celebrating its eighth sponsorship year and is equally thrilled at the prospect of the event becoming a jewel in the AbbottWMM crown. Sydney Mbhele, Chief Executive of Sanlam Brand, said: “This is our eighth year as headline sponsor of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. We have always believed deeply in the vision for this race – to become Africa’s first Abbott World Marathon Major.

"Africa is our home, this is our race, and we are committed to investing in the potential of this wonderful continent. "Our purpose is to help people across Africa live with confidence, and this race is the perfect way to foster the growth of Africa’s economy, and to showcase our people’s unparalleled potential. "Creating a lasting legacy for generations to come is a vision and dream we share with all our partners."