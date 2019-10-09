The IAAF has a Caster Semenya problem as she has no plans of disappearing quietly into a state of limbo.
The Olympic champion has vowed to continue fighting the female eligibility rules in court and, if required, circumvent them by moving up in distance or adopting the sprint events.
Semenya’s career is stuck in limbo as she awaits the outcome of her appeal of the IAAF’s regulations before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.
Her long-time lawyer Greg Nott of Norton Rose Fulbright on Wednesday said the Swiss court might only make its ruling in the new year which would put Semenya’s title defence at the Tokyo Olympic Games in doubt.
“We are already in October, so first quarter of next year, but I wouldn’t put all my money on the regulations with Caster,” Nott said.