As Caster Semenya continued her fight against the IAAF in Lausanne, Switzerland, she took time out to wish her wife Violet Raseboya happy birthday this week. Raseboya turned 33 on Tuesday, but it appears as if she has not travelled to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old Olympic and world 800m champion took to Instagram to post: “Happy birthday to my better half, enjoy your day and may God bless you with many more to come.”

Semenya is unable to say anything about her case to have the IAAF’s incoming regulations – to force female middle-distance athletes with high testosterone levels to take medication to lower it – be declared unlawful.

But with a world-class legal team and an army of experts from around the world in her corner – as well as Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and Athletics South Africa – Semenya is hoping to make a compelling argument to prevent the IAAF from implementing their regulations, which was originally set to take place from November 1 last year.

Now, all parties are expecting a verdict from CAS in March.

On Thursday, Semenya tweeted: “Be fearless, be brave, be bold, love yourself.”

Meanwhile, her lawyers from the firm Norton Rose Fulbright said in a statement on Thursday that Semenya was not aware of a supposed R25 million that the South African government was going to pay towards her legal fees.

“While I have no knowledge of what was paid by the government to its legal and medical team in respect of its own case, my personal representation has been funded mainly by private funders, and the portion funded by the government is a small fraction of the amount that has been quoted in the article,” Semenya said.





