Caster Semenya isn't saying anything on her recent CAS verdict. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The long awaited verdict is finally in and it's is a devastating blow for Caster Semenya. However she is choosing to say nothing at this stage it seems.

She tweeted a meme soon after the verdict that said "Sometimes it's better to react with no reaction"

In a statement the Court of Arbitration for Sport said: "The CAS has dismissed both requests for arbitration. Caster Semenya and ASA requested that the DSD regulations be declared invalid and void with immediate effect."

"By majority, the CAS panel has dismissed the requests for arbitration considering that the claimants were unable to establish that the DSD regulations were “invalid”.

“The panel found that the DSD regulations are discriminatory but the majority of the panel found that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events.”

This means Semenya will have to undergo hormone therapy if she wants to compete in the 400m to the mile events.

She initially appealed the IAAF's proposed regulations to force female athletes – who compete in events from the 400m to the mile – and who naturally produce high levels of testosterone to take medication to lower those levels.

IOL Sport