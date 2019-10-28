Celebratory 2020 Comrades Marathon entries selling out fast









Walk-in entrants complete their entries for the 2020 Comrades Marathon. Photo: @ComradesRace on twitter JOHANNESBURG – The Comrades Marathon's popularity continues unabated. The plus-minus 90km KwaZulu/Natal ultra-marathon will have its 95th edition run next year June from Durban to Pietermaritzburg and entries which were opened early this morning are almost finished. The Comrades Marathon Association have capped the entry number at 27500 and already over 60% of those have been snapped up. The CMA announced Race Director, Rowyn James announced via a media statement that over 16,500 entries have been received via online and walk-in entries over the past few hours. He has urged aspirant Comrades2020 athletes to get their entry in as soon as possible. While the entry period closes on November 30, it is very likely that the 27,500 entries would have long been reached before then. After all for the 2019 race, entries sold out in just six days and prospective entrants are therefore encouraged to get their entries in early to avoid disappointment.

The 95th Comrades Marathon will see all runners who complete the race receive a commemorative medal and given just how special the previous medals have been, next year's edition is a not to be a missed affair. And the manner in which the entries have been snapped up thus far bears testimony to that.

Next year's race will be a 'Down Run' that will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finish inside the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on June 14. The runners would this cover a distance of 90.2km.

Entry fees are as follows:

South African : R 600.00

Foreign Athletes – Africa/ SADC countries : R1500.00

Foreign Athletes – International : R3800.00

Entry is free to all runners who have completed the Comrades Marathon 25 times or more.

Runners can enter in the following ways:

- online via the Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com or the Comrades App;

- by posting their completed entry form with proof of payment to the CMA Office: P.O. Box 100621, Scottsville, 3209;

- by handing in their completed entry form together with the original deposit slip at Comrades House, 18 Connaught Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg; as no cash will be accepted

Matshelane Mamabolo

The Star

