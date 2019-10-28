JOHANNESBURG – The Comrades Marathon's popularity continues unabated. The plus-minus 90km KwaZulu/Natal ultra-marathon will have its 95th edition run next year June from Durban to Pietermaritzburg and entries which were opened early this morning are almost finished.
The Comrades Marathon Association have capped the entry number at 27500 and already over 60% of those have been snapped up.
The CMA announced Race Director, Rowyn James announced via a media statement that over 16,500 entries have been received via online and walk-in entries over the past few hours. He has urged aspirant Comrades2020 athletes to get their entry in as soon as possible.
While the entry period closes on November 30, it is very likely that the 27,500 entries would have long been reached before then.
After all for the 2019 race, entries sold out in just six days and prospective entrants are therefore encouraged to get their entries in early to avoid disappointment.