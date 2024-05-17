Cell C announced as new title sponsor of Comrades Marathon

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Friday announced that mobile communications company Cell C is the new title sponsor of the race. The sponsorship is part of a four-year deal between Cell C and CMA.

Mqondisi Ngcobo, Chairperson of the CMA, shared the news at a launch event in Johannesburg. "We are thrilled to welcome Cell C as our Tier 1 sponsor in the capacity of “Official Partner of the Comrades Marathon” for the upcoming Comrades Marathon," Ngcobo said. "Cell C's resilient leadership in the mobile industry aligns perfectly with the spirit of endurance that this iconic race embodies.”

And that’s another edition of the greatest ultramarathon in the world done and dusted #ComradesMarathon #ComradesMarathon2023 pic.twitter.com/hqYXZ4lBnP — Ntutu Letseka (@gosharpshooter) June 11, 2023 Active participants Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C said: "We're not just sponsors; we're active participants in the ultimate test of endurance as we reflect our own commitment to overcoming challenges and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.”

Ngcobo welcomed Cell C as a new CMA sponsor, saying: “It is with a huge sense of excitement that we conclude this sponsorship agreement with Cell C, a great South African brand, and welcome them to the Comrades Marathon family.” He added, “We look forward to the passion, positivity and value they bring to the relationship.” On Thursday, CMA announced more lenient cut-off times for sections of this year’s race. The Comrades Marathon ‘up-run’ will be held on June 9, beginning at Durban’s City Hall and ending in Pietermaritzburg at Scottsville Racecourse.