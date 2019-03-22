2016 Comrades winner Charne Bosman is pacing herself pretty well ahead of this year's race. Photo: supplied.

JOHANNESBURG – Charne Bosman learnt the hard way last year and she is not about to commit the same error this time around. As she builds up to yet another onslaught at a second Comrades Marathon title, South Africa’s most popular female distance runner is careful not to overdo things like she did in 2018.

“I ran Loskop too fast. So it was too hard on me,” Bosman said of the pre Comrades 50km Mpumalanga ultra that she won at first attempt in a pretty fast time of 3h21.

“And after Loskop I did not rest enough. I went straight to training and looking back I probably should have taken a few days off.”

The result was an unsatisfactory Comrades run that saw her finishing in fifh place.

Now, with the help of coach Lindsay Parry with who she has reunited after a two year separation, the 2016 Comrades winner is pacing herself pretty well.

Charne Bosman is building up to yet another onslaught at a second Comrades Marathon title. Photo: supplied

Granted she won the 50km Om Die Dam Ultra at the weekend where she beat Comrades champion Ann Ashworth as well as Murray & Roberts teammates Yolande MacClean and Salome Cooper.

But Bosman was not racing in Hartbeespoort.

“It was a training run. I wasn’t going for a win. I only passed the leading lady with just 15km to go. I felt so comfortable. But I was surprised by the win.

“I have decided to rather go to Two Oceans ... it will just be a training run for me.”





