Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag after breaking the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in Vienna in October. Photo: Jed Leicester/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP

MONACO CITY – It is the end of another jam-packed athletics year and the international organising body for the sport will host its annual World Athletics Awards later this month. The World Athletics Council have confirmed the names of the five finalists for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2019 award.

The five athletes, who represent four countries from three Area associations, have illustrated excellence across nearly all athletics disciplines in 2019.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on Saturday, 23 November.

Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda celebrates with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in October. Photo: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The African finalists are:

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)

- won world cross-country title in Aarhus

- won world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36

- won Diamond League 5000m title

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

- won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

- ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna