Chicago Marathon cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Chicago Marathon that was scheduled to take place on October 11 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.

"In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Chicago announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities," organisers said in a statement.

"In light of this decision, registered runners for the 2020 event will have the option to receive a refund for their race entry or to defer their place and entry fee to a future edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon (2021, 2022 or 2023). The event will provide an update to runners in the coming days with additional information on the options available to them."