Chicago Marathon cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic
The Chicago Marathon that was scheduled to take place on October 11 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.
"In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Chicago announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities," organisers said in a statement.
"In light of this decision, registered runners for the 2020 event will have the option to receive a refund for their race entry or to defer their place and entry fee to a future edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon (2021, 2022 or 2023). The event will provide an update to runners in the coming days with additional information on the options available to them."
The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, October 11, and race weekend activities have been canceled by event organizers and the City of Chicago in response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ASTBlFbIEX— Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) July 13, 2020
Last month, the New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled because of the pandemic while the Boston Marathon was also cancelled for the first time in its 124-year history.Reuters