Christian Coleman of the United States reacts after winning the men's 100 metres race during the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

DOHA – Freshly crowned 100 metres world champion Christian Coleman has pulled out of the 200m at the Doha championships. The name of the 23-year-old was omitted in a revised start list for Sunday night's race.

The American is reportedly sore after his three 100m rounds and winning the title the previous day in a personal best at the end of a longer than usual season.

Coleman had originally been bidding for a sprint double, and his absence makes countryman Noah Lyles an even bigger favourite for the gold on Tuesday. Lyles is the fourth fastest man over the distance since a 19.50 seconds run in July.

Coleman was a controversial champion Sunday, given that he was only cleared to compete on September 2 after the American anti-doping agency USADA stopped a probe into three alleged missed doping tests within 12 months.