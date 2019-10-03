JOHANNESBURG – Gerda Steyn still gets goosebumps when she talks about her incredible Comrades Marathon victory from earlier this year, while Edward Mothibi refers to it as “a day I will never forget” and dreams of adding another title.
At the launch of the 2020 edition of the Ultimate Human Race, the two champions received their winners’ blazers and shared just what it means to be living the dream of any an aspiring ultra marathon runner.
“Receiving this jacket brings back all the memories of that day.
“It’s been a few months now, but every time someone congratulates me it feels just like it did that day,” Steyn, who ran the best Up Run time ever - 5hr 58min 53sec said. “It will always be in my heart and just standing here is an amazing feeling.”
Steyn believes that the Comrades is a great vehicle to market South Africa.