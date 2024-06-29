Comrades Marathon Association confirms suspension of ‘Vanillgate’ board member

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Friday suspended the board member accused of posting a racist message on a WhatsApp group. The CMA confirmed the move in a statement on Saturday.

The incident was first confirmed on June 19, when KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) released a statement condemning ‘alleged racist remarks’ made by a CMA board member. While the identity of the board member was not verified, KZNA said it would investigate the incident, dubbed Vanillagate, seriously.

Ashworth, the 2018 Comrades Marathon women’s winner, was widely hailed for her work in the position which led up to the 2024 edition of the race. CMA were quick to say the firing of Ashworth had nothing to do with Vanillagate. CMA said in its statement on suspending the board member: “Although the Constitution of the CMA does not empower the Board to remove a Board member, Clause 11 empowers the Board to suspend any member pending a disciplinary process.