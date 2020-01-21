DUBAN – The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has partnered with one of the biggest sports apparel outfits to support The Ultimate Human Race.
CMA Chairperson, Cheryl Winn, at an official launch in Pietermaritzburg earlier on Tuesday announced that sporting apparel retail brand, Mr Price Sport, has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Comrades Marathon.
The Mr Price Group and Mr Price Sport are not new to the sports sponsorship fraternity, having previously served as the Comrades Marathon’s Information Technology (IT) sponsor for 12 years.
They have also sponsored over 15 Comrades Marathon gold medallists through the Mr Price Sport’s Maxed Elite running team. With the group’s diverse network of retail outlets across the country, Comrades athletes were able to enter the race with ease and efficiency.
Under the agreement, the Mr Price Sport division has positioned itself as the Comrades Marathon’s official sports apparel partner; as well as the licensing and merchandising partner for the event, with a technical and lifestyle range of Maxed running apparel and footwear, which will be launched in the build-up to this year’s Down Run on Sunday, 14th June 2020.