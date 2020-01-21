Comrades Marathon secures new sports apparel partner









The Comrades Marathon has partnered with one of the biggest sports apparel outfits to support The Ultimate Human Race. Photo: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency / ANA DUBAN – The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has partnered with one of the biggest sports apparel outfits to support The Ultimate Human Race. CMA Chairperson, Cheryl Winn, at an official launch in Pietermaritzburg earlier on Tuesday announced that sporting apparel retail brand, Mr Price Sport, has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Comrades Marathon. The Mr Price Group and Mr Price Sport are not new to the sports sponsorship fraternity, having previously served as the Comrades Marathon’s Information Technology (IT) sponsor for 12 years. They have also sponsored over 15 Comrades Marathon gold medallists through the Mr Price Sport’s Maxed Elite running team. With the group’s diverse network of retail outlets across the country, Comrades athletes were able to enter the race with ease and efficiency. Under the agreement, the Mr Price Sport division has positioned itself as the Comrades Marathon’s official sports apparel partner; as well as the licensing and merchandising partner for the event, with a technical and lifestyle range of Maxed running apparel and footwear, which will be launched in the build-up to this year’s Down Run on Sunday, 14th June 2020.

Starting with #Comrades2020, the three-year sponsorship will cover this year’s event as well as the 2021 Centenary Race and the 2022 edition.

Winn has welcomed Mr Price Sport as a new CMA sponsor, saying: “It is with a huge sense of excitement that we conclude this sponsorship agreement with Mr Price Sport and welcome them to the Comrades Marathon family.”

Winn added: “We previously had a fantastic relationship with Mr Price when the group had very generously and ably sponsored our IT requirements and was committed to the success of The Ultimate Human Race. The CMA is immensely pleased to be associated with this KZN-based international retailer.”

Head of Marketing at Mr Price Sport, Dylan Cherry said: “It is a privilege to partner with The Comrades Marathon. This event is about passion and partnership; as Mr Price Sport we share these values in developing our products and creating value”.

The 2020 Comrades Marathon takes place on Sunday, 14 June 2020. This will be the 95th edition of The Ultimate Human Race and the 47th Down Run, starting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5h30 and finishing 12 hours later at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

