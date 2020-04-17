Confirmed: Comrades Marathon postponed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – The Comrades Marathon has been postponed, Athletics SA (ASA) confirmed on Friday. With the lockdown in South Africa extended until April 30, ASA took the decision to postpone the ultramarathon which was scheduled to be held on June 14. “In compliance, the suspension of all athletics activities is therefore also extended,” said Aleck Skhosana, president of ASA. “This will remain in place until is it deemed safe for us to resume by the national government. This affects all fixtures and programmes from March 26 until April 30. We will review our position when the government issues new measures to be followed. “The Comrades Marathon is therefore postponed from 14 June to a suitable date that will be determined between ASA, KZN Athletics and the Comrades Marathon Association as soon as conditions around the management of the virus allow us to under the guidance of the government.”

The chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA), Cheryl Winn, said: “We welcome the announcement by ASA, which includes the postponement of the 2020 Comrades which had been scheduled for June 14.

“CMA’s position is that there is no priority greater than the health, safety and welfare of our runners, volunteers, supporters, stakeholders and the lives of our fellow South Africans. Therefore, any decision on the eventual fate of the 2020 Comrades Marathon will be taken in conjunction with ASA and KZN Athletics.

“CMA also reiterated its advocacy for complete compliance with all regulations, guidelines and directives pertaining to the National State of Disaster, as well as pledging its total cooperation and support for ASA towards restoring some sort of equilibrium to the sport of athletics in South Africa in the coming weeks and months.”

African News Agency (ANA)