'Correct decision' to cancel the Comrades Marathon
DURBAN - The 2020 Comrades Marathon has officially been cancelled.
ASA President Aleck Skhosana said “Cancelling what would have been the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon was a long and arduous decision to make".
“With the race’s rich history, its powerful nation-building attributes and contribution towards social cohesion, as well as its immense economic impact, it would have been premature to rush into an outright cancellation sooner," Skhosana said.
“However, we believe we have jointly arrived at the correct decision to protect the health and safety of all concerned as well as the lives of our fellow South Africans.”
The Comrades Marathon, which is a 89km endurance race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg was first postponed in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was originally set to take place on June 14.
Athletics South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and Comrades Marathon Association announce cancellation of the 2020 Comrades Marathon. pic.twitter.com/sPsmp1NozN— ComradesRace (@ComradesRace) May 14, 2020
This year marks the first time since the period between 1941 and 1945 that the race is canceled after the runners, organizers, and supports stood against the atrocities of war.
