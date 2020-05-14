'Correct decision' to cancel the Comrades Marathon

DURBAN - The 2020 Comrades Marathon has officially been cancelled.

ASA President Aleck Skhosana said “Cancelling what would have been the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon was a long and arduous decision to make".

“With the race’s rich history, its powerful nation-building attributes and contribution towards social cohesion, as well as its immense economic impact, it would have been premature to rush into an outright cancellation sooner,"

“However, we believe we have jointly arrived at the correct decision to protect the health and safety of all concerned as well as the lives of our fellow South Africans.”

The Comrades Marathon, which is a 89km endurance race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg was first postponed in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was originally set to take place on June 14.