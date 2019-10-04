Orazio Cremona missed out at the World Athetlics championship. Photo: Backpagepix

DOHA – On a quiet day for the SA track and field team, former African champion Orazio Cremona's campaign came to a close against a quality field at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Thursday evening. The only South African competing on Day 7 of the spectacle, Cremona fell agonisingly short of the 20-metre mark with his third and final attempt in the qualifying round of the men's shot put.

With his best effort landing at 19.98m, he settled for 24th place overall, missing out on a place in the final.

Setting up a potentially thrilling medal battle, the top 12 men all cleared the 20.90m automatic qualifying mark in the opening round of the event.

With three days of competition remaining, the SA team has not yet joined the medals table, but the national squad is hoping to challenge for podium places up to the end of the weekend.