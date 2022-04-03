Deso Gelmisa, Judith Jeptum claim Paris Marathon wins

Paris — Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa won the Paris Marathon on Sunday, edging out compatriot Seifu Tura while Kenya's Judith Jeptum claimed the honours in the women's race.

France's Morhad Amdouni was third, just 15 seconds off the winning time.

"I'm very happy," said 24-year-old Gelmisa after seeing off Tura, the winner of the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Amdouni, a 33-year-old Corsican, who was European 10,000m champion in 2018, improved the French national record set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in the 2003 marathon by more than a minute.