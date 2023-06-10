Dominika Stelmach (2022 runner-up): I’ve told myself that I will be coming to Comrades until I win. So, on one hand it will be great to win, on another if I don’t I will come back next year - so it is all good. But the women’s field this year is very, very tough. It is a dream (to win Comrades) and we will see how the competition goes, so we are crossing fingers. Comrades is really hard so this year I changed altitude and I have only done short distances. I am ready.

Alexandra Morozova (2022 champion): I have had a long way to come here, I changed four planes. But I am now relaxed, there are no issues (unlike last year when she had to go to the courts to ensure her participation) and everything is good for race-day.

Adele Broodryk (third in 2022): I think it takes an exceptional, all-round athlete to win Comrades and I will (also) come down every year until I win it. And (I will come) not just solo but I will have my two children and husband and mom, and they will only be released from their support duties once I win it. Last year at the start, my legs were fresh (because) they had no kilometres on them and as a novice I did not know what to expect. This year I definitely know every single hill that will come, every descent. So I have amended my whole training plan for this route this year and also (because of) my race experience that I gained has also changed All routes lead to Sunday.

Galaletsang Mekgoe (fourth in 2022): It takes hard work, determination and discipline to end up on the winning side. To finish on the podium, it takes a lot for you to see yourself there. You sacrifice a lot you, you don’t just wake up and say you are going to run Comrades. I am not thinking about the competitors, I will be focusing on executing the strategy that my coach and I have planned.

Gerda Steyn (Up run record holder): “It’s absolutely impossible for me not to think about the record (Frith Van der Merwe’s 5:54:43 from 1989) because the media has been going nuts about it. But it does not affect me. I want to focus on producing the best performance I can produce as an athlete. I look at my training, I look at my preparation before the race and I base my expectations on that and not so much on what the current record is. I feel like that is a better approach for me personally and it’s also what has worked for me in the past.”