Dominique Scott-Efurd runs second fastest SA time ever in half marathon

Johannesburg - Dominique Scott-Efurd ran the second fastest time for a South African woman over 21.1km as she finished third in a time of 67:32 at the Houston half marathon in the United States on Sunday.

Scott-Efurd’s massive Personal Best (PB) eclipsed her next fastest time by over three minutes, as she now holds the second best time over the distance for the Rainbow Nation behind the legendary Elana Meyer. Meyer holds the record of 66:44 which she set in Tokyo, Japan, in 1999. Colleen de Reuck’s PB of 68:38 came way back in 1989 (three years before Scott-Efurd was born), and now has the third fastest time over the distance for SA.