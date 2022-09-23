Eliud Kipchoge: I want to run with Barack Obama

Paris — Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge said he would like to invite former US president Barack Obama to run with him in Kenya. Preparing for a tilt at breaking his own world record at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, Kipchoge was asked which person living or dead he would like to share a morning run with.

Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2:01:39 at the 2018 edition of the Berlin Marathon, said he would choose Obama. "I think I would choose Barack Obama," Kipchoge told the press conference on Friday. "I would invite him to Kenya to run.

"The reason is, Barack Obama has a character of inspiration, the character of unity, and it goes beyond all human nature." Barack Obama Sr, the father of the US president from 2009 to 2017, was born in Kenya. Kipchoge said he believed in the power of running to unite people.

"Running promotes freedom of association. When people run together, they are united – and when there is unity, there is peace. "Let us run together … let us run as one. "The only activity, which can let us bind together, is running."

