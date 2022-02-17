Ethiopian Tsegay returns to Lievin in indoor mile world record attempt

Centurion - Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay will be aiming for another indoor world record as she lines up for the mile at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin on Thursday evening. Just over a year ago, Tsegay set a new women’s world indoor 1500m record of 3:53.09 at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

This time, the 24-year-old will take aim at the classic mile event with her current Personal Best 4:24.98 some way off the world record held by her countrywoman Genzebe Dibaba. Dibaba set the record of 4:13.31 in 2016. In fact, only two women have ever bettered that time of Dibaba’s in outdoor mile events. But that was also the case last year, when it seemed that Tsegay would not get close to the previous mark. ALSO READ: Ethiopians Taye and Aregawi 5km world records ratified

As a reference point, when Dibaba ran her 4:13.31 she went through 1500m in 3:56.46. Tsegay has run faster than that on three occasions, and therefore there is genuine belief that she is capable of breaking through. In 2021, Tsegay did not have much competition as she left the field trailing in her wake - which also meant she had to do all the hard work of pacing herself. This year, it looks like it could end up being quite similar. Another Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye, has the fastest time of the year in the women’s 1500m of 4:02.12.