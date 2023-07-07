Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw heads up a world-class field for Durban 10K race

Cape Town — Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the Ethiopian long-distance runner, is likely to steal the limelight at Sunday’s Absa Run Your City Durban 10K. Yehualaw, a former London and Hamburg Marathon winner, will be looking to clock a world record-breaking time on the flat Durba course. The world record she set in the mixed race stands at 29:14 and the time she needs to beat to also claim the women’s-only record is 30:01.

Yehualaw will be strongly challenged by Uganda’s Stella Chesang, a former winner of the Gqeberha 10K. She holds the SA All-Comers record with a time of 30:40. Another possible top-three finisher is Bekelech Wariyo, of Ethiopia. She ran a fine race in the Friendly City for a time of 31:36. She should be close to Chesang and Yehualaw in the final stages. There are a few more runners from the 'Foreign Legion' who will put in strong claims for top-10 places. They are Docus Ajok (Uganda) will be looking to go sub-32 after the 32:09 in the Mother City, and Lesotho’s three-time national record holder, Neheng Khatala.

Flying the South African flag is Glenrose Xaba who has broken her 10K PB three times this year and recently dipped 32 minutes for the first time, clocking 31:55. South Africa’s Precious Mashele is the fastest in the men’s line-up with his tremendous 27:35 run at the inaugural Gqeberha 10K in April. Chasing him will be the likes of friend and rival, Stephen Mokoka who is looking for a sub-28 of his own on South African soil. Mokoka was the South African 10km record holder (27:38) up until Mashele took the crown on 2 April.

Mashele’s training partner, Nicholas Seoposengwe is also eyeing a sub-28 after his recent win at the SA 5km Championships. While it seems, the South Africans will be the dominant force come Sunday, they will not write off Kenya’s Asbel Kiprop Rutto and Great Britain’s Marc Scott. The latter is the Great Britain record holder over 5km (13:20 – Brawford, 2020) and won bronze at the 2022 World Indoor Championships over 3000m. The race starts at 8am on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and ends on the Durban Beach Front Promenade.