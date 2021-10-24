Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashes women's half-marathon world record

Madrid, Spain - Letesenbet Gidey pulverised the women's half-marathon world record Sunday, slicing more than a minute off the previous mark when she won in Valencia. Running in bright sunshine, it was the first half-marathon the 23-year-old Ethiopian had raced in and she added the record to her 5 000m and 10 000m world records.

Gidey timed 1:02.52 to better the previous time of 1:04.02 set by Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya in April 2021. Valencia was also the scene of Gidey's 5 000m record in October 2020. "Gracias Valencia," Gidey said at the finish line. "I'm so happy," she said, holding a sign saying "First woman in history under 63 minutes".