Noah Lyles of the United States, second from left, runs to win the men's 4x100 meter relay final ahead of silver medalist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain & NI, 3rd row from left, and third placed Sani Brown of Japan. Photo: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

JOHANNESBURG – The South African 4x100m relay team missed out on a medal in the final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha. The quartet made up of national 100m record holder Akani Simbine, Simon Magakwe, Thando Dlodlo and Clarence Munyai finished fifth with a time of 37.73 seconds.

The team was more polished the night before when they raced to a new South African and continental record of 37.65.

But they have finally delivered on the country’s relay promise clocking the joint eighth-fastest of all-time.

The United States was in a class of their own winning the final in a time of 37.10 which is the second-best time ever. They were followed by the British quartet clocking 37.36 with Japan rounding off the podium with 37.43.