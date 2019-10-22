JOHANNESBURG – Athletics SA have said financial constraints have hampered their performances on the track after failing to win a single medal at the Doha World Championships which ended earlier this month.
This was revealed at a General Council Meeting held in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The meeting concentrated on preparing for future major contests including the Olympic Games in Japan next year, African Senior Championships, IAAF Diamond League, the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.
Spelling out the reality faced by SA athletics president Aleck Skhosana said that while the country continues to be respected on global athletics, constraints on finances have impacted on delivering of the final teams to world competitions including at youth and juniors.
“ASA is not immune to the economic downturn that is affecting every industry in the world. We had to cut on many of our projects in order to prioritise on the core business of the organisation,” said Skhosana.