Shadrack Kipchirchir (left) of the U.S.in action at the 2017 World Athletics Championships. Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

AARHUS, DENMARK – Five Kenyan-born athletes in Shadrack Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir, Stanley Kebenei, Emmanuel and Hillary Bor have been named in the US team for the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, to be held on March 30. National cross-country champion Kipchirchir and world steeplechase silver medallist Courtney Frerichs lead the US team.

Six of the top seven finishers from last month’s US Cross Country Championships feature on the men’s team. Kipchirchir will be joined by 2018 US cross-country champion Korir, Hillary Bor, Stanley Kebenei, Emmanuel Bor and Mason Ferlic.

Leonard Korir competes during the men's 10,000m final in the 2016 U.S. Olympic track and field team trials at Hayward Field. Photo: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Kipchirchir, Korir and Kebenei were part of the US team for the 2017 World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, where they finished fifth in the senior men’s team standings, just six points shy of a medal.

Frerichs, the North American record-holder in the steeplechase, will be joined by three-time NCAA champion Karissa Schweizer, Marielle Hall, Stephanie Bruce, Anne-Marie Blaney and Sarah Pagano.

African News Agency (ANA)





