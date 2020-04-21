FNB Durban 10k postponed due to Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG – The FNB Durban 10K CitySurfRun scheduled for July 12 has been postponed, organisers announced on Tuesday.

“On receiving directive from Athletics South Africa (ASA) in response to the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision has been made to postpone the 2020 FNB Durban 10K Citysurfrun,” the FNB Durban 10K CitySurfRun organisers said in a statement.

The new event date will be announced as soon as possible.

“All paid for existing entries will be carried over to the new date. Entrants that would prefer a refund are encouraged to contact our entries team via [email protected] to facilitate the process. We are thankful to each and every runner, our sponsors and suppliers for their unwavering support.”

South Africa on Monday had recorded 3300 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 58 deaths with 121 510 tests having been carried out.