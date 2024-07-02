Former world champion high jumper Jacques Freitag found dead in Pretoria — reports

The 42-year-old Freitag had been missing for a few weeks, and his sister Chrissie Lewis spoke to the media last week to appeal for assistance as the search continued.

South Africa’s former world champion high jumper Jacques Freitag has been found dead after going missing.

According to Netwerk24, Freitag’s body was discovered in a veld Pretoria West on Monday afternoon. He had been shot. He had earlier been picked up in the middle of the night by a man at his mother’s house in Bronkhorstspruit and was never seen alive again.

Rapport reported that Freitag had fallen on hard times after retiring from athletics, and struggled with drug use.

“We weren’t close at all over the last few years because of the drugs,” Freitag’s sister Lewis was quoted by the Afrikaans newspaper.