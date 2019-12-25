Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 metres champion and she won gold at this year's world championships in Doha.

The 32-year-old, who has four world 100m titles to her name, did not compete in the 200 at the 2016 Rio Olympics to focus on the shorter event in which she finished third despite a toe injury.

"I will be doubling up definitely," Fraser-Pryce was quoted as saying by website insidethegames https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1088532/shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-tokyo-2020.

"Last year I really wanted to attempt the double but coach had other plans so I just worked with that plan. He knows best."