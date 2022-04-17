Gerda Steyn runs magic race to seal record breaking TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon win

She won a her third race becoming the first athlete to complete the feat in the Ultra Marathon.

Cape Town - Gerda Steyn kept good on her promise and sealed a record breaking win in this years Two Oceans Marathon.

Crowning our Two Oceans Marathon G.O.A.T. as Gerda Steyn makes good on a promise to bring home the win with her whole heart, and also SMASHES A THREE-DECADE STANDING RECORD! We salute you Gerda, our #TTOM2022 QUEEN, you have CONQUERED THE CURRENT IN INCREDIBLE STYLE!!! #TTOM2022 pic.twitter.com/7MZ0pHw00g — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022

Steyn also managed to break a record set by Frith van de Merwe afte she became the first woman to break 3-and-a-half hour barrier with a time of 3:29:42.

It’s official - our TRIPLE CROWN QUEEN IS HOME! What a smart race from our #TTOM2022 Queen, @gerdarun who made good on her promise to DEFEND HER TITLE AT ALL COST! Yaaaaaaassss, Queen! 🥇🎉 pic.twitter.com/pAUlFq1jdi — Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022

She was the winner in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Edndale Belachew took the men’s title after he outsprinted South African runner Nkosikhona Mhlakwana to seal the win.