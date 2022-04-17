Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, April 17, 2022

Gerda Steyn runs magic race to seal record breaking TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon win

Gerda Steyn wins the TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon with tie 3:29: 42. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 27m ago

Cape Town - Gerda Steyn kept good on her promise and sealed a record breaking win in this years Two Oceans Marathon.

She won a her third race becoming the first athlete to complete the feat in the Ultra Marathon.

Steyn also managed to break a record set by Frith van de Merwe afte she became the first woman to break 3-and-a-half hour barrier with a time of 3:29:42.

She was the winner in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Edndale Belachew took the men’s title after he outsprinted South African runner Nkosikhona Mhlakwana to seal the win.

More to follow ...

IOL Sport

