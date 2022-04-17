Gerda Steyn runs magic race to seal record breaking TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon win

Cape Town - Gerda Steyn kept good on her promise and sealed a record breaking win in this years Two Oceans Marathon.
She won a her third race becoming the first athlete to complete the feat in the Ultra Marathon.
Crowning our Two Oceans Marathon G.O.A.T. as Gerda Steyn makes good on a promise to bring home the win with her whole heart, and also SMASHES A THREE-DECADE STANDING RECORD! We salute you Gerda, our #TTOM2022 QUEEN, you have CONQUERED THE CURRENT IN INCREDIBLE STYLE!!! #TTOM2022 pic.twitter.com/7MZ0pHw00g— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022
Steyn also managed to break a record set by Frith van de Merwe afte she became the first woman to break 3-and-a-half hour barrier with a time of 3:29:42.
It’s official - our TRIPLE CROWN QUEEN IS HOME! What a smart race from our #TTOM2022 Queen, @gerdarun who made good on her promise to DEFEND HER TITLE AT ALL COST! Yaaaaaaassss, Queen! 🥇🎉 pic.twitter.com/pAUlFq1jdi— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022
She was the winner in 2018 and 2019.
This is how our #TTOM2022 Ultra champ, Edndale Belachew, CONQUERED!🥇🎉#ConquerTheCurrent pic.twitter.com/2Dr1KUPimk— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022
Meanwhile, Edndale Belachew took the men’s title after he outsprinted South African runner Nkosikhona Mhlakwana to seal the win.
Gerda Steyn hoping for TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon hat-trick on Sunday
Maxed Elite Running Club out to dominate Two Oceans marathon
TotalSports Two Oceans acknowledges road closure concerns on Easter Sunday
Steyn looking for a hat-trick of wins at Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon
Irvette van Zyl aiming for top showing at Two Oceans Marathon
WATCH: Two Oceans champs prepare to defend their titles
More to follow ...
IOL Sport