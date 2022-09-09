Great step forward, says Wayde van Niekerk after 400m win in Zurich

Cape Town – It hasn’t been the best of years for Wayde van Niekerk, but he finished 2022 in fine style by setting a season’s best to emerge victorious at the Diamond League Final in Zurich on Thursday night.

The Rio Olympic champion was entered into the 400m pre-programme race at the Weltklasse meeting, where none of the other athletes had run a sub-45-second time in 2022. Big guns such as Grenada’s Kirani James, Americans Vernon Norwood and Bryce Deadmon, as well as Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, were all part of the main race later in the evening. But Van Nierkerk was satisfied with his performance as he posted a solid time of 44.39 seconds, beating his previous best this year of 44.58.

44.39 big step forward.



Let the Lords will be done 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🤍#Fifteen27 pic.twitter.com/logvwOgp6O — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) September 8, 2022 The 44.39 would have secured second place in the main race – where James won with 44.26 to clinch the Diamond League trophy for the season – so that time proves that Van Niekerk can be happy with his display.

“I tried my best to execute the race and not overdo it, and I think it worked out well. The year has been challenging. I had to fight a lot of doubts and fears, but I think it is going the right direction,” the 30-year-old told the Diamond League website. “It was just about getting back to believe in myself. I feel good… this was a good indication for me and great step forward. “The main goal was to finish the season healthy, and start the new season in a better position. I want to go back to the medals and challenge the top ones.”

There was a South African athlete in the 400m main race in the shape of Zakithi Nene, and it was a night to remember for the man from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. The 24-year-old set a new personal best of 44.74 – beating his previous mark of 44.92 – to end fourth behind James (44.26), Deadmon (44.47) and Norwood (44.66). The other athlete from Mzansi on the Zurich track was 100m sprinter Akani Simbine. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist in Birmingham this year had to settle for fourth position this time around, stopping the clock in 10.07 seconds behind American Trayvon Bromell (9.94), Jamaica’s Yohan Blake (10.05) and Aaron Brown of Canada (10.06).

