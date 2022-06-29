Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Husband of slain Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop seeks plea bargain

FILE - Bronze medalist Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop during the medal ceremony after the Women’s 10,000 metres final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019. Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Published 27m ago

Nairobi — The husband of slain Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop is seeking a plea bargain after initially denying a charge of murder, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Tirop, a rising star in the world of athletics, was killed last October in her home in Iten, a high-altitude training hub in western Kenya for top runners.

Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich was arrested after a dramatic late-night chase the day after Tirop's body was found with stab wounds, and has been in custody ever since.

The 41-year-old denied a charge of murder at a November court appearance.

But in the latest twist in the legal saga, his lawyer Ngigi Mbugua told the Eldoret High Court that Rotich was willing to plead guilty to a lesser charge in the hope of attracting a more lenient sentence.

The prosecution said it was not against the idea of a plea bargain but wanted Tirop's family to be involved in the process.

A hearing on Rotich's request will take place on September 22.

AFP

