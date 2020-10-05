I tried my best - Kenyan Kosgei on London Marathon win

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei did not make much of her dominant display as she powered to victory in the women’s race of the London Marathon on Sunday.

Kosgei crossed the finish line in 2:18:58 - over three minutes ahead of her nearest challenger in windy and rainy conditions. American Sarah Hall was second in 2:22:01, with another Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich completing the podium in 2:22:05.

“I just tried my best,” Kosgei said after the race. “The weather affected us today. There was some wind and rain all the way, which made our muscles colder. No one could warm up so it was difficult to even finish.”

Kosgei as the world record holder in the women’s marathon, was the overwhelming favourite coming into the race, and she defended her title in fine fashion.

Chepngetich was the main threat to Kosgei in the early stages, as the pair broke away from the field 16km into the race. Their halfway split of 1:08:15 put them on track for a sub-2:17 finish - but the conditions would wear down the field during the latter part of the contest.