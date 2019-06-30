Caster Semenya eclipsed the winning time of last year at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday. Photo: Noushad Thekkayil/EPA

It was a momentous day for Caster Semenya, and once again, the South African superstar didn’t disappoint. Semenya was back to her favourite event, the 800m, at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, California on Sunday as part of the Diamond League series, having been denied the opportunity to race in that distance recently due to the IAAF regulations for female classification.

And while she is still fighting the fight on that front, Semenya reminded the entire globe just what they have been missing out on with a terrific victory in a time of 1:55.70.

The Olympic and world 800m champion again took charge from the start, as she tucked in behind pace-setter Chrishuna Williams of the USA.

The bell was reached in 56.42 seconds, which wasn’t exactly electric, but on a sunny day, Semenya then put her foot down.

The current Commonwealth Games champion motored to the front as Williams stepped out of the way, and there was no way back for the rest of the field.

Semenya had done enough to set a new meeting record, and claiming her third consecutive victory at this event – eclipsing last year’s time of 1:55.92, and beating her closest competitors by nearly three seconds.

Two Americans, Ajee Wilson (1:58.36) and Raevyn Rogers (1:58.65), took second and third places respectively.





