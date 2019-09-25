DOHA – Colombia's Ximena Restrepo on Wednesday became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the ruling athletics body IAAF.
In addition, six other woman were elected as ordinary members into the powerful IAAF council for the biggest female representation the federation has ever seen at the top with now eight members.
The IAAF has gender equality on the field of play and aims to achieve the same by 2027 within the organization.
The eight women on the 27-strong council are two more than a mandatory six under new regulations.
The elected ordinary members are Anna Riccardi of France, Morocco's Nawal el Moutawakel, Dutch Sylvia Barlag, Beatrice Ayikoru of Uganda, Abby Hoffman of Canada and Wang Nan of China.