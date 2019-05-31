Luvo Manyonga was part of a small South African contingent at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. Photo:Tony Gentile/Reuters

STOCKHOLM – Luvo Manyonga was the best of the small South African contingent at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday. Manyonga got off to a solid start in the men's long jump, leaping between 8.04m and 8.07m with his first three attempts, and though he landed at 8.00m in the final round, his consistency was not enough for a podium place as he took fourth.

The win on the night went to Sweden's Thobias Montler with a distance of 8.22. Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria placed second with 8.12, with American Jeff Henderson next best with 8.09.

Zarck Visser finished eighth in the long jump, well behind countryman Manyonga, with his opening attempt of 7.77m.

A PB from @TMontler caused a shock at the #StockholmDL 🇸🇪 in the long jump, the Swede beating both the world and Olympic champions to send the home crowd wild



Watch his win 🎥: https://t.co/OEb2Qu7I1w pic.twitter.com/gcGI1ruLbN — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 31, 2019

On the track, South African middle-distance runner Tshepo Tshite took seventh position in 1:47.98 in the men's 800m race, which was won by Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1:46.68.

Earlier on the pre-programme, Rikenette Steenkamp finished third in the women's 100m hurdles B race. Steenkamp crossed the line in 13.21 seconds, with Dutch athlete Eefje Boons taking the win in 13.12.

The fourth of 14 legs in the Diamond League series will be held in Rome, Italy on June 6.

