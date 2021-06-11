'The plan was for nothing but the win', says Akani Simbine after 100m triumph

CAPE TOWN - Akani Simbine notched up his fourth 100-metre victory in the Diamond League by running 10.08s in Florence, Italy, on Thursday night. The Tuks based sprinter did not have the best of starts, but once he got into his rhythm and reach his top-end speed, there was no stopping him. He outsprinted England's Ujah Chijindu Ujah by 0.02s. Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) was third in 10.16s.

"The plan for today was nothing but the win. This was my first competition since our National Championships six weeks ago. It meant I was eager to race. I have taken a lot of confidence from the race, especially since the body feels healthy. There is a good race in the legs waiting to happen," explained the Tuks based athlete. ALSO READ: Gift Leotlela tripped up at start in Marseille, Shaun Maswanganyi sets new 200m PB in US On asked how it felt to be the prerace favourite, Simbine said his answer would have been entirely different if asked the same question a few years back.