The IAAF is fighting the recent court decision in favour of Caster Semenya. Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

MONACO – The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is seeking to overturn the temporary Swiss court order allowing South African star Caster Semenya to compete freely. The new IAAF rules state Semenya - and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) - must either take medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance.

The IAAF on Tuesday submitted its response on provisional measures to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT), explaining why its DSD regulations should remain in force during an appeal by an athlete (appellant).

In a statement the IAAF has specifically requested:

“Reversal of the order to the IAAF to provisionally suspend the implementation of the DSD Regulations in respect of the appellant.

"Dismissal of the appellant's application to suspend the implementation of the DSD Regulations in respect of the appellant pending the outcome of the appeal.”

The IAAF says it fully respects each individual's personal dignity and supports the social movement to have people accepted in society based on their chosen legal sex and/or gender identity.

However, it is also committed to female athletes having the same opportunities as male athletes to benefit from athletics, be that as elite female athletes participating in fair and meaningful competition, as young girls developing life and sport skills, or as administrators or officials.

This requires a protected category for females where eligibility is based on biology and not on gender identity.

"The IAAF will continue to defend its DSD Regulations in the appeal proceedings before the SFT, because it continues to believe in equal rights and opportunities for all women and girls in our sport today and in the future."

African News Agency (ANA)