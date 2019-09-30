DOHA – The embarrassingly low attendance at the world athletics championships was blamed on late start times and a blockade of the country by other nations in the region by the event's organisers on Monday.
Athletes, pundits and global TV audiences have widely criticised the poor turnout at the Khalifa Stadium over the first three days of competition.
The 48,000-capacity venue was barely half full for the men's 100 metres final on Saturday. But on Sunday, when the women's 100 metres headlined the action, it was almost completely empty.