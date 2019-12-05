IOC chief Bach says WADA decision on Russian doping data 'mandatory'









The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will adhere to the upcoming decisions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on sanctions against Russia. Photo: Reuters BERLIN – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will adhere to the upcoming decisions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on sanctions against Russia. "They are mandatory," IOC president Thomas Bach told a press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday. "The IOC in the Olympic charter has accepted the world anti-doping code and if there is a decision being issued according to the world anti-doping code it is mandatory for the IOC." WADA is due to decide on Monday whether Russia should banned for another four years from international competition. Bach said he had "no reason to doubt" the findings of manipulation of Moscow laboratory data.

Bach spoke of "the alleged 145 cases" and hoped WADA on Monday "make it clear to what events their decision finally refers and to what not, and for what reason and for what reason not."

Although a ban could be imposed, Russian athletes could be allowed to compete as individuals rather than for Russia at next year's Tokyo Summer Games and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, as they did at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

In Moscow, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev admitted the country had a problem with performance-enhancing drug use among athletes, condemning it as "unacceptable."

"Is there a doping problem among us? Yes. And it's obvious this is unacceptable, considering the way that sport in the modern world is supposed to develop," Medvedev said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Over the past half-decade, Russia has struggled with allegations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs among top athletes.

Medvedev suggested that WADA was being too harsh in its approach towards Russia. He slammed the latest developments as part of a "perpetual anti-Russian soap opera" and said innocent athletes were being unfairly punished.

dpa