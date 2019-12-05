BERLIN – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will adhere to the upcoming decisions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on sanctions against Russia.
"They are mandatory," IOC president Thomas Bach told a press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.
"The IOC in the Olympic charter has accepted the world anti-doping code and if there is a decision being issued according to the world anti-doping code it is mandatory for the IOC."
WADA is due to decide on Monday whether Russia should banned for another four years from international competition.
Bach said he had "no reason to doubt" the findings of manipulation of Moscow laboratory data.