Jo-Ane van Dyk grabs javelin gold at African athletics championships

Cape Town — It was a clean sweep for Team South Africa in the women’s javelin at the African athletics championships on Saturday, with Jo-Ane van Dyk taking the gold medal. South Africa won a total of four medals in Mauritius on the day, with the javelin women backed up by Hendrik van Wyk’s bronze in the men’s pole vault.

Van Dyk took the honours in the javelin with a winning throw of 60.65m, with Mckyla van der Westhuizen grabbing the silver with a 55.55m effort as she managed to edge out Jana van Schalkwyk, who finished third with 54.49m. Van Wyk increased South Africa’s medal tally by clearing 4.90m to clinch the bronze in the pole vault, with Elmar Schutte just missing out on a podium spot by ending fourth in 4.80m. There were a number of close calls in other finals for South African athletes who weren’t able to claim a medal.

Lleyton Davids (16.20m) finished fifth in the men’s triple jump, Glenrose Xaba had to settle for sixth position (32:45.05) in the women’s 10 000m, and in the women’s hammer throw, Margaretha Cumming (fifth, 57.74m) and Leandri Geel (sixth, 56.42m). Team South Africa will hope to have a storming finish to the event on Sunday, where 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso will be going for gold, while Clarence Munyai is certainly a medal contender in the men’s 200m final. Zeney van der Walt, Taylon Bieldt and Wenda Nel will also be looking for podium spots in the women’s 400m final.

