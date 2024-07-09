Job not done yet, says Gerda Steyn as Olympic marathon preparation begins in earnest

As is the case with her ever-expanding trophy case and list of records, Gerda Steyn did not take much time to bask in the glory of her latest Comrades Marathon victory as she is already hard at work preparing for the Paris Olympics. Set to represent South Africa in the women’s marathon at the quadrennial showpiece event, Steyn could have been forgiven for taking time off from her busy scheduled after winning the Comrades Marathon in record time on June 9.

The 34-year-old is now a three-time Comrades Marathon champion, to go with her five Two Oceans Marathon titles as she is the undisputed Queen of SA ultra marathons. To go with her incredible achievements in ultra marathons, Steyn is also the SA record holder in the marathon (42.2km).

Another chance to shine Steyn’s broad range of abilities over long distances means she will once more have a chance to shine at the Olympics, after finishing 15th at the Tokyo games in 2021. “Can’t believe how quickly time is flying, but I’m not going to complain, because I know that times like these are going to turn into memories for life!!!,” said Steyn in a Facebook post.

“There wasn’t much time for celebrations after Comrades, because I really wanted to give myself the best chance of a fast recovery and it was worth it to be fair… “The job is not done yet” is what I kept on thinking after the race and I am glad I did, because the next start line is not exactly a small thing…” Though Steyn’s Strava profile may not show all the training she has done since Comrades, it seems she resumed regular training on June 30. Currently in France, Steyn is seemingly intent on doing much of her training in high temperatures, similar to those she could encounter during her race.