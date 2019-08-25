South Africa's star javelin thrower Sunette Viljoen will hope to bring home a medal at the Africa Games. Photo: Reg Caldecott

RABAT – Two of South Africa's most decorated athletes, former World Championships medallists Anaso Jobodwana and Sunette Viljoen, will lead a powerful squad in the athletics competition at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco. The track and field competition will start on Monday and comes to a close on Friday.

Jobodwana, a former SA record holder in the 200m sprint, will captain the 19-member men's team and Viljoen, the African women's javelin throw record holder, will spearhead the 18-strong women's squad.

All Africa Games around the corner @team_mzansi on my road to Doha @iaafdoha2019 - it has been a steep climb since my last competition, but the will to fulfil my dream has been the driven force to never give up! With a great team behind me I can conquer anything @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Pq8W4RzXVT — Sunette Viljoen (@Sunette_Viljoen) August 12, 2019

Aside from turning out in the individual 200m race, alongside Chederick van Wyk, Jobodwana will also be joined by 100m sprinters Thando Dlodlo and Henricho Bruintjies in a podium race in the men's 4x100m relay.

With the 100m relay squad having already qualified for the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar next month, this will give them another opportunity to prepare for the showpiece.

African News Agency (ANA)