JOHANNESBURG – Namibian road running superstar Helalia Johannes believes runners from Southern Africa have it in them to compete on an even footing with the dominant east Africans.
Johannes, who annihilated the opposition in this year’s Grand Prix 10km Series and pocketed the R185 000 winner’s cheque at the awards ceremony this week, won the bronze medal in the marathon at the world championships in Doha in September.
It was from that experience that the Nedbank Athletic Club runner realised that the east Africans are not invincible.
“They are human beings just like us. They get tired like we do. We just need to work on discipline as that is where we are lacking. We also need dedication as athletes and listen to our coaches all the time. We can be able to conquer athletes from east Africa by doing that,” Johannes said.
While she won all six races and broke records with consummate ease, Johannes said South African athletes had shown an improvement during this year’s Grand Prix Series.