JOHANNESBURG – A result that was never in doubt materialised in typically domineering style as Helalia Johannes wrapped up the Spar Women’s 10km Grand Prix Series with yet another win in Johannesburg yesterday.
The Namibian clocked an impressive 33min 16sec to beat Gerda Steyn by over a minute as she completed an unprecedented clean sweep of the six-race series.
Fresh from winning the marathon bronze medal at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha last week, the 38-year-old was hardly challenged as she took the lead from the third kilometre of the race.
Her delight at bagging the R185 000 prize money put aside for the Series winner knew no bounds.
“This is very exciting for me. I am very happy to make six out of six today. I will be investing some of the money that I won today and give some to my coach.”