Kabelo Mulaudzi eager to run like the wind again in Durban

Kabelo Mulaudzi flattered to deceive last year, his fantastic victory at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K giving rise to ideas of a new South African star of the road being born. And though he had some brilliant runs at the Johannesburg leg of the popular series as well as at the Hollywoodbets 10K thereafter, the Boxer Athletic Club runner went off the boil quicker than you can say Gerda Steyn.

Of course, a sub 28 minute run is not an easy feat and his failure to replicate that 27:56 which saw him occupy the top podium ahead of Stephen Mokoka and Thabang Mosiako should not be allowed to count him out. In any case, injuries served to curtail Mulaudzi’s rise, forcing the lad coached by Richard Mayer to go back to the drawing board. He missed out on the season-opening Gqeberha 10K but ran the Mother City leg of the series founded and organised by Michael Meyer’s Stillwater Sports where he struggled with the head wind and ran a pedestrian 29:52.

It’s done …. Absa RUN YOUR CITY series #tshwane10k sub 40 minutes.@AbsaSouthAfrica @PUMASouthAfrica #AbsaRunYourCity pic.twitter.com/ovj0wMSybA — Villager in the City 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇿 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇼 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼 (@Mhandla_B) August 27, 2023 Confidence high Mulaudzi is excitedly anticipating Sunday’s race in Durban and is hopeful he can repeat his performance from 12 months back.

“Last year was one of the best moments of my career—probably the best ever. Even now, as I look ahead to this year’s race, I am confident that I can go sub-28 again because I always run well in Durban,” says the athlete whose confidence was boosted by a good showings in the Central Gauteng Athletics Cross Country League race last month. “My training has gone well over the past six weeks. I generally reach peak fitness around June, so I’m hoping to set another personal best. My goal for Sunday is to run another sub-28 and secure a top-three finish. I don't want to focus too much on being the defending champion; I just want to enjoy the race because every race is a new challenge. A win would be a bonus.” That win will not be easy to come by, not with his teammates Elroy Gelant and Precious Mashele in the mix. The duo have been in good form with former finishing runner-up in both of the opening two races in Gqeberha and Cape Town while the latter was third in the Windy City but struggled in the Mother City.

Mashele is a consistent performer in the Absa Run Your City series with four podium finishes in the last six races. The South African record holder in the distance, he won the Durban leg two years ago and will be eager to improve on his season’s best time of 28:19 which he ran in Gqeberha: “The training has been going well. I’m ready. I’ll be happy if I finish on the podium.” The Boxer Athletic Club trio are but just three super athletes in a start list teeming with brilliant runners who should ensure a cracking race at the weekend. Meyer’s delight at the line-up is understandable.