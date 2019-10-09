JOHANNESBURG – Gift Kelehe begins his preparations for an assault on the seemingly elusive Comrades Marathon Down Run title this weekend.
The 2015 champion will participate in the inaugural Fat Cats Athletic Club’s 10km race at the Mall of Africa in Waterfall Park, Gauteng on Sunday.
A 10km race to prepare for the 90.2km monster that is Comrades?
“Of course we do run short distances even though our speciality is the ultra-marathon,” he said. “Short races are good to build up speed. I know that people look at is and think we only run Comrades and maybe Two Oceans. But we do all sorts of distances. We also do track, from 200m through 800m and 1 500m to 3 000m. They all help to build speed.”
On Sunday, the six time Comrades gold medallist will be looking to see just how well-rested he is following a bout of flu recently.