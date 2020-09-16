Kenyan Chumo tasked with helping Kipchoge to London Marathon title

JOHANNESBURG - One of the keys to Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge defending his London Marathon title on October 4, will rely on the vital work done by pacemaker and compatriot Victor Chumo.

The pacemakers are a group of runners who meticulously plan the opening stages of races, and in the case of a marathon they may be required to keep going for an hour or longer.

While much of the focus of the men’s race will be the battle between Kipchoge and Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, the pacemakers will do most of the early work in ensuring a quick time is achieved.

Kipchoge holds the men’s marathon world record at 2:01:39 - the time he set at the Berlin Marathon in 2018. Bekele, however, has a personal best time just two seconds slower than that - the 2:01:41 he ran last year at the Berlin Marathon.

Chumo told Kenyan publication nation.africa: “I’m privileged that I have been selected to pace for some of the best athletes in the world. It is a hard task given that the athletes will always depend on the pacemakers during the race but I’m ready for the task because it’s not my first time to help top athletes run fast times.”